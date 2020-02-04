क्या आपको भी अपने बच्चे के टिफिन की चिंता है?

स्कूल खुल चुके हैं. बच्चों के साथ-साथ माता पिता की व्यस्तता भी बढ़ चुकी है. साथ ही एक बड़ी चिंता भी.. और ये चिंता पता है क्या है चिंता बच्चों के टिफिन की.. हर रोज़ टिफिन में क्या रखें, जो अलग हो, पौष्टिक हो, और आपके बच्चे अपने साथ के बच्चों के साथ खाते हुए बहुत अलग भी ना लगें.





जी हां. वैशाली जो कि पाक कला की एक विशेषज्ञ हैं, पहली कक्षा के एक बच्चे की मां भी हैं. वो कहती हैं कि उनका बेटा अक्सर उनसे वो चीज़ें टिफिन में रखने से मना करता है जो कि दूसरे बच्चों के टिफिन से अलग दिखती हैं.





ये दर्द महज़ वैशाली का ही नहीं है.. चरन आहूजा भी कुछ इसी परेशानी से गुज़र चुकी हैं.. उनके बच्चे हालांकि अब दूसरी और पांचवीं कक्षा में पढ़ते हैं कि लेकिन वो कहती हैं कि शुरूआत में उन्हें भी बहुत सारी शिकायतों से गुज़रना पड़ा और लेकिन अब वो इस बात का खयाल रखती हैं.





माता पिता की एक और चिंता होती है और वो ये कि वो चाहते हैं कि उनके बच्चे कुछ पौष्टिक खाएं, और सामने चुनौती ये होती है कि कुछ ऐसा बनाया जाए जो वो पसंद भी करें. वैशाली के पास इसका हल भी है. वो कहती हैं कि थोड़ी तैयारी के साथ आसानी से हर रोज़ कुछ ऐसा बनाया जा सकता है जो कि पौष्टिक भी होगा और आपके बच्चे की पसंद का भी.





चरन आहूजा भी आपके लिए कुछ इसी तरह के सुझाव लेकर आई हैं हालांकि वो कहती हैं कि बच्चे के खाने-पीने के साथ टिफिन में बहुत प्रयोग करने की ज़रूरत नहीं है. बस थोड़ा रैसिपी में बदलाव कीजिए और थोड़ा डिज़ाइन में.





क्या आपके मन में भी ये ही सवाल है कि जो अब हमने हमारी दोनो विशेषज्ञों से पूछा.. हमने पूछा कि न तो हर माता-पिता पाक कला में पारंगत होते हैं और ना ही हर किसी के पास इतना वक्त ही होता है, इस पर वैशाली और चरन कहते हैं कि बहुत सारी रैसिपीज़ ऐसी होती हैं जिनकी तैयारी पहली शाम की जा सकती है. जैसे आपको अगर ब्रैडरोल बनाना है तो उसके अंदर का मसाला पहली शाम को तैयार कर लीजिए. इससे आपका काम बहुत हल्का हो जाएगा.





यहां वैशाली आपको दे रही हैं एक आसान रैसिपी.





Source: Supplied / Vaishali





Fish-shaped aloo paratha

Ingredients

For Paratha Stuffing





2 large potatoes, 1/4 cup Coriander leaves finely chopped, 3 tbsp Mint leaves finely chopped, A pinch of pepper





1 tsp Dry Mango Powder (amchoor), Salt to taste





For Paratha Dough





4 cups Whole wheat flour (Atta), Salt to taste, Water as needed, Oil or ghee to fry the parathas.





Instructions

To begin with, first, boil and peel potatoes. Mash and let it cool completely. Once potato mash is cold add chopped coriander, amchoor, salt and pepper.





Now divide the dough into balls equal to the number of potato stuffing in a sausage shape. Take one dough ball, dust it with some flour. Roll it into a 4-inch disc with edges bit thinner than the centre. Now, place the sausage shaped potato in the centre of the disc and slightly cut strips from both sides and fold the strips one from each side of potato sausage. It will take the shape of a fish





Then place a clove or black peppercorn to represent the eye of the fish on the paratha. Then, place the parathas on hot griddle or tawa and cook until brown spots appear. Now flip and cook on another side. Or bake it in the oven for 10 min at 220 degrees.





Parathas are ready to serve. Top them with butter and serve them with yoghurt.





और अब आपको एक रैसिपी दे रही हैं चरन आहूजा.





Source: Supplied/ Charan Ahuja





Air fried Bread Roll

Ingredients

Few slices of bread, 4 Boiled potatoes, 1 finely chopped onion, Handful boiled peas, Salt to taste, Green chilli (optional), 1/4 tsp Pomegranate (Anardana) powder, 1/4 tsp coriander powder, chopped coriander leaves,





Air fryer / Oil for Cooking/oven for baking.





Filling - Mashed boiled potatoes add onion, coriander, green chilli, salt and spices to taste.



Take a piece of bread cut the sides. Wet it a little and flatten it with a rolling pin. Put a little stuffing in the middle and wrap around the bread. It might crack if it’s too thin or too wet.



Usually, it’s deep-fried.



This is air fried for about 10-15 minutes until you reach your desired colour and crispness. Spray olive oil on the rolls for extra crunch and colour before putting in the air fryer.

