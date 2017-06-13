“Art over Accounting”: Soumya PV likes life of Passion

She hails from Bangalore, Karnataka,India and works in a variety of media. As Soumya explains, art is a spontaneous and joyful celebration of life, and she expresses herself with brushes and colours to actualize her ideas on canvas.





An ardent fan of Indian spirituality and divinity, she considers art as an instrument to propagate ideas and expression.





Looking at Soumya's work one can understand her ability to juxtapose vivid, vibrant colours with fine, riveting details.





She has a soft corner for old school Indian art forms such as Kerala frescoes and Tanjavur paintings whose principles she incorporates in contemporary art forms on canvas and paper.





Soumya recalls that she has been inclined towards the arts since her childhood. Despite having completed her Charted Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 2009, and having worked as a tax consultant and auditor for several years, Soumya has chosen her passion to become a professional artist.



















