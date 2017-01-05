SBS हिन्दी

Assembly Elections in Five States including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Announced, Results on March 11

India Election

India Election Source: Election Commission of India

Published 5 January 2017 at 4:47pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
The Election Commission of India has announced election dates for five states, the results of which will be announced on March 11. The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur will be held between February 4 and March 8 2017.Senior Journalist based in New Delhi Ashutosh Bhatia explained to Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj why and How these elections are important to main political parties of India

