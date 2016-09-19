SBS हिन्दी

ATO Tax Talk September 2016: How to lodge

SBS हिन्दी

ATO

ATO Source: ATO

Published 19 September 2016 at 1:42pm
By ATO
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The following community Information is brought to you by the Australian Taxation Office. Interview with Jagjit Singh.

Available in other languages
In this interview, Jagjit Singh explains that there are four different ways for people to lodge: you can lodge your own tax return online with myTax or with a paper tax return. Alternatively you can lodge through a tax agent or with ATO's Tax Help Service.

