ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada (R) and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles shake hands ahead of their meeting at Iikura Guesthouse in Minato Ward, Tokyo on Dec. 9, 2022. Richard Marles, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, and Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs, visited Japan after a tour to the United States. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ) Credit: Pool for Yomiuri/AP