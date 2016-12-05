STEM विषयों मे सुधार न कर पाने के कारण ऑस्ट्रेलिया अन्य देशो से पिछड़ रहा है

A study looking at mathematics and science for Years 4 and 8 students show Australia's ranking has slipped behind countries seeing improved results, such as Kazakhstan and Slovenia.





The results come from the four-yearly Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study.





Professor Nalini Joshi from the University of Sydney's school of Mathematics says it's an area that needs greater attention.





After 20 years of testing, Australia is in the middle of the pack with performance stagnating.





Professor Joshi says it's a multi-dimensional problem that needs to be examined on many levels, and professional development of teachers plays a big part.











A quarter and a third of year 4 and year 8 students did not achieve the intermediate international benchmarks in maths or science.





For some students it's the level of engagement that's the obstacle





And teachers such as Doctor Margarent Ghosn from the Maronite College of the Holy Family have noticed.











"It's not just so much pushing and getting tutors and what kind of tutors is a big issue, but it's allowing children to enjoy the subject, to delve into it and to ask the questions and show critical thinking and until we do that, no matter what we do they're not going to show an interest so we need to make science and maths exciting."





She says it would be costly but the benefits of greater funding is clear.











Education minister Simon Birmingham says the statistics are a wake-up call.





























