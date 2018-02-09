"ऑस्ट्रेलिया इण्डिया लीडरशिप डायलॉग दोनों देशो के संबंधोंको घनिष्ट बनाने के लिए एक मंच है" : क्रिस बोवेन

Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen has recently attended Australia India Leadership Dialogue (AILD) 2018 in India. After that, he visited Ahmedabad for a day.





The AILD is a 2-3 day dialogue held alternately in Melbourne and New Delhi, with cabinet ministers, senior bureaucrats, members of parliament, business leaders, distinguished academics and leading journalists in attendance. In the dialogue, the focus was on the economy, economic relation between India - Australia, National Security, and cooperation and education.





Source: Chris Bowen FB





The Shadow Treasurer and member for Fairfield, Chris Bowen has attended all the previous three Dialogues and stressed that a lot comes out of such meetings where issues are discussed, and solutions are agreed upon.





He said he first visited India about 20 years ago and has "noticed a big change since then, regarding infrastructural development and poverty control".





On his first visit to Gujarat, Chris met Gujarat Government officials who are responsible for maintaining a relationship with Australia; The officials updated him with Vibrant Gujarat event. They also discussed the sister state relationship between NSW and Gujarat, and it can be strengthened in future.





Source: Supplied by Chris Bowen











When asked about what would be Labor party’s stand if the federal government brings back proposed changes in citizenship laws in near future, Mr Bowen very clearly said that "Labor will stand to oppose any such changes – the next time and every time the government tries to present the bill in parliament - even with modifications."



