Australia-Philippines relations: What's next after Rodrigo Duterte's election win

Rodrigue Duterte

Rodrigue Duterte Source: EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Published 20 May 2016 at 1:27pm, updated 20 May 2016 at 1:35pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Rodrigo Duterte recently won the Philippines Presidential elections. Analysts suggest that his election could have an impact on Asian-geo politics as well as Australia-Phhilippines relations. Mr Duterte has been in the news for several controvertial remarks including a remark on an Australian missionary who was raped and murdered in Philippines. To know more on this we spoke to Prof Shankari Sundararaman who is Chairman of JNU's Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies.

Available in other languages
