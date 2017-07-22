Australian Indian film - Salt Bridge

The Salt Bridge

Published 22 July 2017 at 3:22pm, updated 22 July 2017 at 3:41pm
By Anita Barar
Abhijit Deonath, director of Australian Indian film 'Salt Bridge' speaks with Anita Barar about his first feature film releasing in Australia on 27th July 2017.

The film features two Indian film actors Rajeev Khandelwal and Usha Jadhav and New Zealand-Australia based Chelsie Preston Crayford in the lead.

 

Rajeev has acted in a number of Bollywood films and TV series which include Aamir, Table No.21 and Kahin To Hoga. Chelsie's claim to fame is mainly for her award winning performances in Australian TV - for instance for Underbelly: Razor she won the prestigious Logie Award and for The Code she won AACTA award. Usha has been adjudged Best Actress in India's most prestigious National Awards.





