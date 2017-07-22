Australian Indian film - Salt Bridge

The film features two Indian film actors Rajeev Khandelwal and Usha Jadhav and New Zealand-Australia based Chelsie Preston Crayford in the lead.











Rajeev has acted in a number of Bollywood films and TV series which include Aamir, Table No.21 and Kahin To Hoga. Chelsie's claim to fame is mainly for her award winning performances in Australian TV - for instance for Underbelly: Razor she won the prestigious Logie Award and for The Code she won AACTA award. Usha has been adjudged Best Actress in India's most prestigious National Awards.













