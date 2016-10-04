Australian Sports Stars Cook Up A Storm!

Stephanie Rice and Michael Kasprowicz Source: CurryFlickr/sara Marlowe. Michael and Stephanie photos supplied
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
ज़रा देखिये तो कौन पकानेवाले हैं करी! पूर्व क्रिकेट खिलाडी माइकल कास्प्रोविच और ओलिंपिक स्वर्ण विजेता स्टेफनी राइस कर रहे हैं भारतीय खाना पकाने की स्पर्धा और वो भी एक अच्छे कार्य के लिए। कुमुद मिरानी के साथ इस एक्सक्लूसिव भेंटवार्ता में वे भारत और भारतीय खाने से लगाव के बारे में बताते हैं।
