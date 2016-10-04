SBS हिन्दी

Australian Sports Stars Cook Up A Storm!

SBS हिन्दी

Stephanie Rice and Michael Kasprowicz

Stephanie Rice and Michael Kasprowicz Source: CurryFlickr/sara Marlowe. Michael and Stephanie photos supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 October 2016 at 3:17pm, updated 4 October 2016 at 6:05pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ज़रा देखिये तो कौन पकानेवाले हैं करी! पूर्व क्रिकेट खिलाडी माइकल कास्प्रोविच और ओलिंपिक स्वर्ण विजेता स्टेफनी राइस कर रहे हैं भारतीय खाना पकाने की स्पर्धा और वो भी एक अच्छे कार्य के लिए। कुमुद मिरानी के साथ इस एक्सक्लूसिव भेंटवार्ता में वे भारत और भारतीय खाने से लगाव के बारे में बताते हैं।

Published 4 October 2016 at 3:17pm, updated 4 October 2016 at 6:05pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां