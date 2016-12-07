ऑस्ट्रेलियाई छात्र गणित, विज्ञान और वाचन पठन में काफी पीछे

हाल ही में शिक्षा के स्तर पर जारी एक अन्तराष्ट्रीय रिपोर्ट में यह खुलासा किया गया है की ऑस्ट्रेलिया के छात्र गणित, विज्ञान और वाचन पठन में कई अन्य देशों के मुकाबले काफी पिछड़ गए हैं.





यह नतीज़े जारी किये गए तीन वार्षिये सर्वेक्षण Program for International Student Assessment यानी PISA के अन्तर्गत.





७२ देशों के लगभग आधा मिलियन १५ वार्षिये छात्रों ने इस सर्वेक्षण में भाग लिया इसमें से १४००० ऑस्ट्रेलियाई छात्र थे.





OECD द्वारा करवाये जाने वाले इस सर्वेक्षण और परीक्षा को अब विश्वभर के नेता और अधिकारी काफी गंभीरता से ले रहें हैं. इन देशों के नीति विशेषज्ञों के लिये यह नतीज़े विश्व स्तर पर उनके द्वारा अपने देशों में उठाये जाने वाले कदम को आंकने में सहायता कर रहें हैं.





इन नतीजों मेंएशियाई देश हर बार की तरह आगे चल रहें हैं, जिसमें सिंगापुर ने पहला स्थान प्राप्त किया है.





Teach First संस्थान के मुख्या प्रभारी अधिकारी Brett Wigdortz के अनुसार यह नतीज़े बिल्कुल भी चौकाने वाले नहीं हैं.





"It shows that there are a few countries that have real global leading education systems and they are spread around the world - Singapore, South Korea, Canada, Finland, Estonia - who are doing really fantastic work with their education systems, then you have some systems that are doing well and England is one of those that's doing well, but not as good as it needs to be, and then you do have systems that are not really providing great education for their young people and really need to improve."





हालाँकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया की OECD- दर औसत है परन्तु विज्ञान में यह १०वें, वाचन पठन में १२वें और गणित में यह २०वें स्थान पर है.





इन तीन क्षेत्रों में फिनलैंड, विएतनाम और यहाँ तक की स्लोवेनिया ने भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पीछे छोड़ दिया.





इन नतीजों से पता चला है की -ऑस्ट्रेलिया में विज्ञान के छात्र २००६ के मुकाबले अब सात महिने; गणित के छात्र २००३ के मुकाबले एक वर्ष की स्कूली शिक्षा के बराबर और वाचन पठन में भी २००० के मुकाबले काफी पीछे हैं.





Centre for Independent Studies की Dr Jennifer Buckingham- ने ABC- को बतया की ऑस्ट्रेलिया को सिंगापुर की शिक्षा नीतियों से कुछ सीखना चाहिय्हे.





"Singapore is obviously a very different demographic and social context to Australia, and so I think it's really important to be careful not to make simplistic country comparisons, but Singapore has been doing really well in PISA for many years and has been right near the top. Singapore has a really specific focus on developing teacher expertise and puts a lot of investment, a lot of effort into recruiting the highest calibre people to go into teaching, and also then training them and spending a lot of time developing them as they progress through their career. "





गत सप्ताह Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) द्वारा २० वर्षों के शोध के बाद जारी किये गए आंकड़ों में भी ऑस्ट्रेलियाई छात्र औसत दरजे के पाए गए.





फ़ेडरल सरकार में शिक्षा मंत्री Simon Birmingham- ने ABC- को बतया की यह सारे नतीजें ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिया चिंता का विषय हैं.





"In some ways this gives us greater cause for concern. The TIMSS report last week focused on our international performance in maths and science showed us slipping in the rankings. This report shows performance across maths, science and reading, performing in real terms. So Australian 15 year-olds in 2015, when this report was undertaken and assessed, were performing at a lesser standard than earlier generations of Australian students. Go back to 2003 and in fact some students are performing around one year below those students in 2015 in terms of their academic accomplishments."





उधर Dr Jennifer Buckingham के अनुसार PISA और TIMSS के नतीजें दर्शाते हैं की ऑस्ट्रेलिया की शिक्षा व्यवस्था में कई त्रुटियां हैं.





"One of the things that comes through quite clearly when you look at multiple comparisons of countries over multiple years is a relationship between certain styles of teaching and student performance. So over the last few cycles of PISA we have seen a relationship between teacher directed styles of classrooms pedagogy, and that means explicit instruction in really core concepts. Those teachers deliberately and methodically lead students through what they need to learn, checking for their understanding lots of monitoring and assessments that sort of thing, whereas inquiry-based approaches have a negative association with performance in PISA. Inquiry-based approaches have been the favoured approaches in Australia for the last decade or more."





इस बात से शिक्षा मंत्री भी सहमत हैं और चाहतें हैं की ऑस्ट्रेलिया की शिक्षा व्यवस्था को जल्द से जल्द ठीक कर छात्रों के नतीजों में सुधार लाया जाये.



