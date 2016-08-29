ऑफशोर डिटेंशन को समाप्त किये जाने के पक्ष में रैलियां

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कई शहरों में ऑफशोर डिटेंशन को समाप्त किये जाने के पक्ष में रैली आयोजित की गयीं हैं.





हज़ारों लोगों ने सात विभिन रैलियों में "Close the camps, Bring them here" के नारे लगा प्रदर्शन किया.





इन रैलियों के आयोजकों का कहना है की जब तक रिफ्यूजियों और एसाइलम सीकेर्स के कागज़ातों की जांच पड़ताल होती है तब तक इन सबको ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सामुदायिक डिटेंशन सेंटर्स में रखा जाना चाहैयहए.





इसके साथ ही इन लोगों की मांग है की रिफ्यूजियों को ऑस्ट्रेलिया द्वारा पूर्ण संरक्षण का आश्वासन भी दिया जाना चाहियहए.





Refugee Action Collective के प्रवकता Chris Breen ने S-B-S Radio News को बतया की लगभग २००० लोगों ने Melbourne के C-B-D- में एक्टर होकर अपना समर्थन दर्शाया - "Manus and Nauru have to close. The Turnbull government's refugee policy is coming apart at the seams. We've seen the release of over 2,000 files documenting abuse on Nauru. These are files written by people who work in the system - they're guards, they're case managers, they're managers, they're teachers, they're psychologists who've written these files. I think most of the population simply doesn't believe Dutton when he says these reports are false. There is no other humane solution than to shut those camps and bring the refugees here."





मेलबोर्न की रैली में Grandmothers Against Detention की प्रवकता Pam Jonas ने कहा ही इस बारे में जल्द से जल्द निर्णय लिया जाना चाहियहए - "We have urged and we continue to urge the leaders of the parties - Turnbull, Shorten, Di Natale to get together for goodness sake and find a way and there have been many ways that have been put forward to end this situation."





उन्होंने साथ ही कहा की बच्चों को जल्द रिहा किया जाना उचित होगा - "Most of them have been processed - in other words they are deemed refugees and it's unconscionable we believe and that's why we're out on the streets. To think that these people are locked up there - children - without hope - indefinite detention - it's utterly disgraceful."





Refugee Action Collective के Chris Breen का कहना है हालाँकि हज़ारों लोगों ने सप्ताहांत सडकों पर प्रदर्शन में भाग लिया है पर यह रैलियां एक बड़े आंदोलन का हिस्सा हैं - "We believe that sentiment supporting refugees is growing. You are also seeing that in workplace after workplace with teachers taking selfie pictures to Let Them Stay in hundreds of schools. That's spread to building workers, to nurses, to hospital workers. We do think that the movement for change is growing."





उधर Refugee Action Coalition के प्रवकता Ian Rintoul ने S-B-S Radio News को बतया ऑस्ट्रेलिया के नॉर्थेर्न टेरिटरी में भी ऐसे ही मार्च निकल गया और आने वाले समय में टोक्यो और लन्दन मैं भी रैलियां होंगी - "It's an international movement. There's connections between the refugee campaign now between New York in the United States, in Germany, in London, in Tokyo and New Zealand. So I think as the horror of Nauru has become more obvious to the international community - so has the campaign and the determination of people around the world to demonstrate against what Australia is doing in Manus Island and Nauru."









