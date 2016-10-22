ऑस्ट्रेलिया में पर्यटकों का शोषण, कहा रिपोर्ट ने

Fair Work Ombudsman ने एक रिपोर्ट जारी कर इस बात का खुलासा किया है की कैसे ऑस्ट्रेलिया में working-holiday वीसा पर आने वाले backpackers यानी कम खर्च और सामान में यात्रा करने वाले पर्यटकों का शोषण किया जा रहा है.





दो वर्षों तक चली इस जांच पड़ताल से पता चला है की ऑस्ट्रेलिया के आंचलिक क्षेत्रों में काम कर रहे इन पर्यटकों के साथ शारीरिक शोषण, अल्प भुगतान, और असुरक्षित स्तिथियों में काम करवाया जा रहा है.





हर वर्ष हज़ारों की संख्या में इस प्रकार के पर्यटक अपने वीसा की अवधि बढ़ाने के लिये ऑस्ट्रेलिया के आंचलिक क्षेत्रों में रोज़गार तलाश करते हैं.





417 वीसा प्रकार पर यह लोग यदि लगातार 88 दिनों तक आंचलिक क्षेत्र में खेतों और फलों के फार्म पर कार्य करे तो उसके बाद पुरे एक वर्ष के लिये यह ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रह सकते हैं.





यह वीसा प्रणाली ऑस्ट्रेलिया के आंचलिक क्षेत्रों में चल रहे कृषि व्यवसायों के लिये अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है और इसी से वहां का काम भी चल रहा है.





इन कृषि व्यवसायों में से एक है कुइन्सलैंड का Qualipac Farms जिसके मालिक और निदेशक Troy Qualischefski बताते हैं - "Without these people our horticulture industry won't operate. So we gotta make sure that our industry is our tidy and that we have got a good reputation that these people want to come here and not go to New Zealand, or any other country."





Fair Work Ombudsman की Natalie James बताती हैं की दो वर्षों तक चली छान बीन से पता चला की इस वीसा के अन्तर्गत काम कर रहें लोगों की स्तिथि बेहद दर्दनिये है - "A lot of backpackers working in Australia had a positive experience. But we were very concerned that we did find cases, many cases of either non-payment for work at all underpayments, sham contracting and unlawful deductions from their wages for things like accommodation and transport."





लगभग चार हज़ार ऐसे लोगों, जिन्होंने आंचलिक क्षेत्रों में इस वीसा पर काम किया है, में करवाये गए सर्वेक्षण में 59 प्रतिशत ने कहा यह पर्यटक अपना वीसा चीन लिये जाने के डर से असंतुष्टता प्रकट या शिकायत करना सही नहीं समझते.





इन आंकड़ों और बातों की पुष्टि SBS ने सिडनी की Kings Cross में इस वीसा पर काम कर रहे या कर चुके लोगों से बात चित कर की - "The first job we worked at we were drastically underpaid. It was $4.80 a bucket. Nobody could do more than two-and-a-half in an hour. Sometimes you couldn't even make that. Not a single person on the farm -- and there were about a hundred people working -- could make minumum wage. I worked on another farm where I made a reasonable amount of money, but on that farm the farmer was very abusive. Like he would say really unacceptable things that in any other line of work, in any western country, you could be prosecuted for that I would say. [Another worker:] It's kinda like we need to qualify for our second year, so they know that they can take advantage of us."





Fair Work Ombudsman को लगभग एक तिहाई लोगों ने बतया की उन्हें $17.70- के तय न्यूनतम वेतन से कम आय दी गयी.





14 प्रतिशत ने बतया की यह काम पाने के लिये उन्होंने किसी को पहले से पेशगी दी और 6 प्रतिशत के अनुसार उन्होंने काम ख़तम होने के बाद वीसा अधिकारियों को दिये जाने वाले कागज़ात पर हस्ताक्षर करवाने के लिये अपने मालिक को भी रकम दी.





National Farmers Federation- के Tony Mahar इस बात से बेहद नाखुश हैं की चाँद लोग इस व्यवसाय का नाम ख़राब करने पर तुले हैं - "Well it's isolated pockets that are exploiting workers and giving a bad experience, which is really unacceptable from the Australian farm sector. We want people to have a positive, rewarding experience on Australian farms and exploitation, bullying, underpaying is really not part of that story and it must be stamped out."





इस रिपोर्ट में यह भी कहा है की इस वीसा पर काम कर रहे ज्यादातर लोगों को अपने अधिकारों के बारे में जानकारी ही नहीं है.





इन लोगों में सबसे ज्यादा शोषित पर्यटक एशियाई देशों से हैं जिन्हें वेब्सीटेस और सोशल मीडिया द्वारा बहकाकर यहाँ काम के लिये लाया जा रहा है.





इस समस्या के समाधान के लिये कई सिफारिशें की जा रही हैं.



