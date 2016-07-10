विमान में चोरी हो सकता है सामान!

Aircraft cabin Source: Flickr/Matthew Hurst
Published 10 July 2016 at 3:17pm, updated 13 July 2016 at 2:18pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
When you board an aircraft and put the luggage in the overhead cabin, have you ever thought after that that your luggage or items in it can be stolen from there? According to media reports this year alone there have been cases were passengers have alleged that items worth thousands or even millions of dollars have been stolen from overhead lockers. To know more on this issue we spoke to Aviation reporter with The Wall Street Journal, Gaurav Raghuvanshi and asked him for a few tips on how to avoid the possibility of such a theft. The views expressed here are for your information only, for any advice on travel safety please seek professional advice.
