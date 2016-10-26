ऑनलाइन विक्रेता से सेकंड हैण्ड कार खरीदने में खतरा

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में पहले से चलाई हुई गाडी या सेकंड हैण्ड कार खरीदना थोड़ा खतरे से भरा हुआ है खासतौर पे तब जब अंग्रेजी आपकी मातृ भाषा नहीं है.





भारत में पंजाब से मेलबोर्न में पढाई करने आये अर्शदीप बताते हैं की उन्होंने अपने करीबी दोस्त के साथ मिलकर Gumtree पर इश्तिहार देख सस्ते में अच्छी दिखने वाली गाडी तो खरीद ली पर यह सौदा उन्हे काफी महंगा पड़ गया!





हाल ही में शुरू किया गया एक बहुसांस्कृतिक अभियान ग्राहकों को अपने अधिकारों के बारे में जागरूक बनाने की कोशिश कर रहा है. "Are you in the market for a new car? Do you know what to look out for? /When you see an advertisement online do your homework first/ Talk to a qualified mechanic to ensure there are no inherent problems with the vehicle."





6 भाषाओँ मं जारी यह जानकारी भरा विडियो एक अभियान है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के ग्राहकों को सेकंड हैण्ड कार खरीदने से जुडे खतरों को पहचानने और उनसे निपटने का रास्ता दिखाने का.





Vietnamese, Tamil, Mandarin, Korean, Farsi और Arabic- में उपलब्ध यह विडियो समझता है की कैसे आप यदि Gumtree या eBay से गाडी खरीदने के बारे में सोच रहें हैं तो थोड़ा सावधान हो जाएँ.





NSW Fair Trading के Commissioner, Rod Stowe, के अनुसार यह एक सोची समझी रणनीति है विभिन्न भाषिये और सांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लोगों को उनके अधिकारों के बारे में जागरूक करने की - "Buying a used car is probably one of the first things that a newly arrived migrant needs to do, its vital to holding down a job, and its one of the largest purchases that they'll make. And there are a whole lot of pitfalls for people who buy cars privately. And in many instances they don't have the same protections under consumer laws that you would if you were dealing with a commercial business."





रिफ्यूजी सलाहकार, Margaret Piper, बताती हैं की रिफ्यूजी और जो लोग छात्र या काम के वीसा पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रह रहें हैं वह इस प्रकार की धोखाधड़ी का जल्दी शिकार होतें हैं - "Many people come to Australia from countries where they don't have consumer rights and they're not aware when they come to Australia that they do. Fair Trading is playing a vital role to ensure that these people understand that they do have rights."





Fair Trading वेबसाइट पर अब ग्राहक यह देख सकतें हैं की कार के पूर्व मालिक पर किसी प्रकार का क़र्ज़ तो नहीं है जिस वजह से वित्तीय सहायता प्रदान करने वाली कंपनी कार को जप्त कर सकती है.





न्यू साउथ वेल्स के इनोवेशन एंड बेटर रेगुलेशन मंत्री Victor Dominello- के अनुसार इस बात की जानकारी मिलना की खरीद गया वाहन भरोसेमंद है या नहीं बेहद जरूरी है - "So for example one of the issues was in relation to buying a 'lemon' or a used car that didn't really work. Not only do you lose money on those transactions but they're unsafe."





सिडनी के Parramatta स्तिथ कार विक्रेता Tony Bakhos मानते हैं की स्वयं Lebanese समुदाय के होने की वजह से वह यह बात अच्चे से समझतें हैं की उन लोगों के लिये जिनकी अंग्रेजी दूसरी या तीसरी भाषा है एक कार खरीदना कितना कठिन हो सकता है.





विभिन्न भाषाओँ के लोगों को जानकारी प्रदान करने के लिये और ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिये उन्होंने अपनी दूकान के बाहर मंदारिन भाषा में साइन बोर्ड टांग रखे हैं - "It's just a sign to show that we accommodate for all kind of people, I suppose. We understand the process they have to go through because we had to go through it ourselves when we first came out."





अर्शदीप सलाह देते हैं की सेकंड हैण्ड कार खरीदते वक़्त किसी मेकैनिक या जानकार को अपने साथ जरूर ले जाएँ.





