Can India-Aus bilateral trade increase owing to Chinese slowdown?

India Australia bilateral ties Source: Getty Images
Published 20 May 2016 at 1:07pm, updated 20 May 2016 at 1:40pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
With the Chinese economy slowing down, could there be a shift in momentum in India-Australia bilateral trade ties? China is Australia's biggest trade partner with trade of around 150 billion dollars while while Australia's trade with India is only around 10-12% of what it is with China. Tune in to know more.
