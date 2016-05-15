Can prostitution be curbed in Australia Source: Getty Images
Published 15 May 2016 at 7:42pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Caroline Norma has co-edited the book called Prostitution Narratives with Melinda Tankard Reist, which details the negative experiences of 20 sex workers. Dr Norma also suggests that the 'Scandinavian model' could be used in Australia to curb Prostitution. Tune in for this special interview with Dr Carolina Norma who is lecturer at RMIT's School of Global, Urban and Social Studies.
Published 15 May 2016 at 7:42pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share