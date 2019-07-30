क्या आप नौ सेना में अफसर बनना चाहते है ?

Navy personal stand on the HMAS Waller third of the six Collins class submarines in Sydney Source: AAP Image/Brendan Esposito
Published 30 July 2019 at 12:53pm, updated 7 August 2019 at 12:23pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ऑस्ट्रेलियन नौ सेना में उपलब्ध कारकिर्दी के विविध अवसर के बारे में नौ सेना अधिकारी कमला शर्मा विंग ने इस बी इस हिंदी से बातचीत की और बताया के ऑस्ट्रेलियन नौ सेना ऑस्ट्रेलियन बहुसंस्कृतिवाद को प्रतिबिंबित करना चाहती है.
Available in other languages
