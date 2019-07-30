SBS हिन्दी

क्या आप नौ सेना में अफसर बनना चाहते है ?

Navy personal stand on the HMAS Waller third of the six Collins class submarines in Sydney

Navy personal stand on the HMAS Waller third of the six Collins class submarines in Sydney Source: AAP Image/Brendan Esposito

Published 30 July 2019 at 12:53pm, updated 7 August 2019 at 12:23pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

ऑस्ट्रेलियन नौ सेना में उपलब्ध कारकिर्दी के विविध अवसर के बारे में नौ सेना अधिकारी कमला शर्मा विंग ने इस बी इस हिंदी से बातचीत की और बताया के ऑस्ट्रेलियन नौ सेना ऑस्ट्रेलियन बहुसंस्कृतिवाद को प्रतिबिंबित करना चाहती है.

