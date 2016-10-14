केयरर के लिये उपलब्ध सेवाओं के लिये केयरर आस्ट्रेलिया की वेब साइट पर जायें - www.careraustralia.com.au या 1800 242 636 पर फोन करे।
Caring for Carers
Carer Support Source: Getty images
Published 14 October 2016 at 3:12pm, updated 14 October 2016 at 3:30pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
National Carers Week एक अवसर है कि केयरर की भूमिका को पहचानच जाये और बहु सांस्कृतिक समुदाय में केयरर की आवश्यकता को सपोर्ट मिले ।
