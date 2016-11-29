रेशियल डिस्क्रिमिनेशन कानून में बदलाव से सामुदायिक नेताओं को चिंता

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के नेताओं ने रेशियल डिस्क्रिमिनेशन कानून में प्रस्तावित बदलावों पर अपनी चिंता को अब कैनबेरा में ज़ाहिर किया है.





फ़ेडरल स्तर के नेताओं से अपनी भेटवार्ता में इन सामुदायिक नेताओं ने यह साफ़ किया की इस कानून में बदलाव से न केवल बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदाय के लोगों पर बल्कि अन्य ऑस्ट्रेलियावासियों पर भी गहरा असर पडेगा.





इससे पहले भी कई सामुदायिक नेताओं ने इस कानून में प्रस्तावित बदलावों का विरोध किया है.





आज से ठीक दो साल पहले, इन लोगों के विरोध के चलते, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री टोनी अब्बोट को रेशियल डिस्क्रिमिनेशन कानून में प्रस्तावित बदलावों पर उठाए अपने कदम को वापिस लेना पड़ा था.





और अब मामला संसदीये जांच समिति के समक्ष है.





सहायक मुल्टीकल्चरल अफेयर्स मंत्री Zed Seselja [seh-SELL-juh] का कहना है की रेशियल डिस्क्रिमिनेशन कानून में प्रस्तावित बदलावों के पक्ष और विपक्ष में काफी अहम् दलीलें दी गयी हैं.





"I think fundamentally we can all agree that we condemn racism, that we do support free speech and we always just have to work out exactly where the line should be drawn as to when the law intervenes."





इस माह की शुरआत में प्रधानमंत्री मल्कोल्म टुर्नबुल ने यह जानने के लिये की क्या रेशियल डिस्क्रिमिनेशन कानून के अनुच्छेद १८C से अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता पर बंधन डलता है या नहीं के लिये एक संसदीये जांच के लिये सहमति दर्शाई थी.





इस अनुच्छेद के अन्तर्गत किसी भी व्यक्ति को उसके "जाती, रंग, देश या समुदाय" के बुनियाद पर "अपमान करना, गाली गलौज करना, नीचा दिखाना या धमकाना" अवैध देखा जाता है.





The National Congress of Australia's First Peoples- के Rod Little, उन दर्जन भर सामुदायिक संघटनों का प्रतिनधित्व कर रहे नेताओं में से हैं जो इस सप्ताह कैनबेरा पहुंचकर अपने सन्देश को फ़ेडरल स्तर पर समझा रहें हैं.





इन नेताओं का मानना है की रेशियल डिस्क्रिमिनेशन कानून को ज्यूँ का त्यों छोड़ दिया जाना चाहियहए.





"Here there's authorities and legislation in place to protect us and you want to take that away again? I'd say no... We don't have a problem reviewing, having a look at the processes or procedures, but fundamentally the legislation is there and it should stay there because it's protected people for a very long time."





इन सामुदायिक नेताओं ने चेतावनी दी है की रेशियल डिस्क्रिमनिनाशन कानून में बदलाव से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के विभिन्न स्थानों पर हिंसा और अशांति ही फैलेगी.





इन सामुदायिक नेताओं को आशा है की कैनबेरा में फ़ेडरल स्तर के नेताओं और सांसदों से आमने-सामने की भेटवार्ता से थोड़ा परिवर्तन जरूर आएगा.





Chinese Australian Forum के अध्यक्ष Kenrick Cheah [CHEE-uh] मानते हैं की अपने मौजूदा स्वरुप में रेशियल डिस्क्रिमिनेशन कानून ऑस्ट्रेलिया के समाज को संसक्तिशील और सामंजस्यपूर्ण बना सकता है.





"What we don't want to see happen is casual racism being accepted as the norm. We don't want to see future generations of children living in a culture where they think it is okay to judge someone on the colour of their skin, make fun of other kids - I mean that's the main focus."





वहीँ दूसरी ओर Arab Council Australia के Khaldoun Hajaj मानते हैं की रेशियल डिस्क्रिमिनेशन कानून में बदलाव से सभी ऑस्ट्रेलियावासी प्रभावित होंगे फिर चाहे वह किसी भी समुदाय से सम्बंधित हों.





"18C and 18D are essentially functions that protect the rights of all communties. It's not an ethnic community-specific provision, rather it's actually an entire community-specific provision which actually is the basis of protecting Australia's harmony across all communities. We ask that the provisions be protected and, if anything, be bolstered."





परन्तु कई राजनेता इस बात से सहमत नहीं हैं.





Liberal Democratic पार्टी के सांसद David Leyonhjelm [LION-helm] मानते हैं की यह कानून बेहद कमजोर है और इससे जातिवाद पर बिलकुल भी लगाम नहीं लगाई जा सकती है.





"We don't need the sledgehammer of the law to go creating a polite society - we can do that without the law. If you really want to change minds then stopping them from speaking their mind isn't going to help. The productive way to deal with racists is to let them say what they're going to say as long as it's not incitement to commit violence. Let them say what they're going to say and then jump all over them."





United Indian Association- के अध्यक्ष John Kennedy- चाहते हैं की रेशियल डिस्क्रिमिनेशन कानून को और सुदृढ़ बनाया जाना चाहिय्हे.





उनके अनुसार भारतीये मूल के लोग अक्सर ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जातिवाद का शिकार बनते हैं.





"This is happening in all of the communities, yeah, particularly the Indian community. There are lots of racial discrimination happening in the streets and workplaces."



