Cord Banking What it is, why it should be considered? Part 1

Published 10 May 2017 at 6:57pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Cord blood banking involves collecting blood left in your newborn's umbilical cord and placenta and storing it for future medical use. Cord blood contains potentially lifesaving cells called stem cells. (The stem cells in cord blood are different from embryonic stem cells.) Dr. Boski Shah shared the details with Harita Mehta
