SBS हिन्दी

क्रिकेटर नहीं बन पाए, क्रिकेट स्टार बन गए

SBS हिन्दी

Manu with Sachin Tendulkar

Manu with Sachin Tendulkar Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 September 2017 at 12:27pm, updated 14 September 2017 at 12:31pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

मनु सिंह उर्फ मनु स्पार्टन क्रिकेटर बनना चाहते थे. वह नहीं बन पाए. लेकिन क्रिकेट ने उन्हें स्टार बना दिया है. AIBC 2017 अवॉर्ड्स के लिए नामित होने वाले मनु बताते हैं कि क्रिकेट से उन्हें इतना प्यार क्यों है. सुनिए...

Published 14 September 2017 at 12:27pm, updated 14 September 2017 at 12:31pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां