क्रिकेटर नहीं बन पाए, क्रिकेट स्टार बन गए

Manu with Sachin Tendulkar Source: Supplied
Published 14 September 2017 at 12:27pm, updated 14 September 2017 at 12:31pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
मनु सिंह उर्फ मनु स्पार्टन क्रिकेटर बनना चाहते थे. वह नहीं बन पाए. लेकिन क्रिकेट ने उन्हें स्टार बना दिया है. AIBC 2017 अवॉर्ड्स के लिए नामित होने वाले मनु बताते हैं कि क्रिकेट से उन्हें इतना प्यार क्यों है. सुनिए...
