ट्रेजरर के अनुसार कोरोना वायरस का आर्थिक स्थिति पर गंभीर असर

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg makes a ministerial statement to the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Source: AAP
Published 12 May 2020 at 4:46pm, updated 12 May 2020 at 5:14pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ट्रेजरर जोश फ्रेडेनबर्ग ने संसद में एक अहम् इकोनॉमिक आउटलुक के तहत राष्ट्रीय बजट से छोटा वित्तीय दस्तावेज़ पेश किया। उनका कहना है कि आर्थिक आंकड़े एक गंभीर स्थिति दर्शाते हैं।
