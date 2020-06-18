SBS हिन्दी

भारत और चीन का सीमा विवाद हुआ रक़्त रंजित

A colonel in the Indian army (far right, name withheld), stands with members of the Ladakh scouts at Khardung La, a mountain pass in the Laddakh, India. Source: Mary Knox Merrill/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images

Published 18 June 2020 at 4:40pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:07pm
By Gareth Boreham, Omar Dehen
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
भारत और चीन की हिमालय पर स्थित सीमाओं पर खूनी भिड़ंत के कारण तनाव बढ़ गया है। करीब आधी सदी के बाद क्षेत्र में हुई लड़ाई में कम से कम 20 भारतीय सैनिकों की मृत्यु हुई है।

