Deeper Meaning of Diwali and Significance of Lighting Lamps

Published 26 October 2016 at 7:12pm, updated 27 October 2016 at 11:52am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
दिवाली पर हम आतिशबाज़ी की , मिठाइयों की औरऔर नए वस्त्रों की, लक्ष्मि पूजा की बातें तो करते हैं. लेकिन आईये आज जानते हैं की दिवाली की सच्ची मायने क्या है। साथ ही कुमुद मिरानी बता रही हैं दीप प्रज्वलित करने का महत्व।
