SBS हिन्दी

Deeper Meaning of Diwali and Significance of Lighting Lamps

SBS हिन्दी

An Indian Lamp

An Indian Lamp Source: Flickr/vijay chennupati CC BY 2.0

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2016 at 7:12pm, updated 27 October 2016 at 11:52am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

दिवाली पर हम आतिशबाज़ी की , मिठाइयों की औरऔर नए वस्त्रों की, लक्ष्मि पूजा की बातें तो करते हैं. लेकिन आईये आज जानते हैं की दिवाली की सच्ची मायने क्या है। साथ ही कुमुद मिरानी बता रही हैं दीप प्रज्वलित करने का महत्व।

Published 26 October 2016 at 7:12pm, updated 27 October 2016 at 11:52am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां