अयोध्यामें दीपावली

Festival of lights—Deepawali--is round the corner. Preparations are in full swing in all households. Painting, cleaning, arrangements for lighting all is being done to celebrate Deepawali.



The festival signifies victory of truth. Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after winning Lanka. Whole Ayodhya city was decked up to welcome him and celebrate his victory and arrival.



Everyone has heard of this story of Lord Rama being welcomed in Ayodhya with earthen diyas and decorating the city. Now, if you want to witness the same celebrations with your eyes, don’t forget to visit Ayodhya this Deepawali.



For the first time Deepawali will be celebrated on such a grand scale in Ayodhya. It will be similar as in Treta Yug when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh government is organising the event. This time nearly 1.71 lakh earthen lamps will be lighted to decorate Ayodhya. Some however term this number to two lakhs. Efforts are on to get this record in Guinesss Book.



On the day, Shobha Yatra of Lord Ram will begin from Saket Degree College and it will be welcomed by none other than Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik. They will welcome the Shobha Yatra at Ramkatha Park by Rajyabhishek of Lord Ram, as it was done when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya. The Shobha Yatra will have 10 tableau depicting various events from Lord Ram’s life. Helicopter will be flown in to shower petals.



Not only this, whole Ayodhya will be covered with hoardings, banners highlighting the events of Ramayan era. Five LED vans will broadcast Ramayan and also live telecast of the celebrations.



In the evening, there will be aarti of Saryu and earthen lamps will be lighted. There will also be display of Ram Katha through laser show. This laser show will be followed by display of crackers through laser light.



The whole celebrations will remain incomplete without Ramleela so arrangements have been done where two foreign troupes from Indonesia and Srilanka along with one trouple of Gorakhpur will stage Ramleela.



As per information, CM Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet and two central ministers and host of other dignatories will be present. Not only this there will be also a heritage walk where foreign Ambasaadors are expected to attend the event.



Every citizen of Ayodhya is thus engaged in the event. Nearly 2000 students of Awadh University will act as volunteer for the event. Every house, every temple, every ghat will be illuminated with earthen lamps.



Now with such a grand celebration, CM Yogi Adityanath is also expected to announce projects worth 135 crores for Ayodhya including beautification of whole city including Saryu Ghats, auditorium etc. There are also reports that proposal for construction of nearly 100 metre high Lord Ram statue on the banks of Saryu river is proposed.

