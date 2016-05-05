SBS हिन्दी

Do you know who won the contract to build Australian Submarines?

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Defence Minister Marise Payne during the submarine build announcement in South Australia.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Defence Minister Marise Payne during the submarine build announcement in South Australia.

Published 5 May 2016 at 6:27pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Available in other languages

Available in other languages
A French company has won a lucrative contract to help build Australia's new fleet of submarines. D-C-N-S won the contract over builders from Japan and Germany who had also been competing for the bid.

The federal government says the French bid beat Germany and Japan in the competition to build Australia's future submarine fleet because it is best able to meet the country's special requirements.

The government initiated what it calls a competitive evaluation process panel that consisted of defence personnel and experts who oversaw the tender, before concluding France's Shortfin Barracuda submarine model offered the best capabilities.
 




