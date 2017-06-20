SBS हिन्दी

Dr Astha Singh argues that her AAP, “Dr Simple” might just be the solution!

Dr Astha Singh at TedX Sydney

Source: Supplied by Dr Astha Singh

Published 20 June 2017 at 3:57pm, updated 20 June 2017 at 4:12pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
A young Indian Australian Dr. Astha Singh stood in front of 5000 people at Sydney TedX Talk to explain an idea which can potentially revolutionise the scientific understanding for everyday people.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj reports....

Scientists are working hard for innovations in STEM. However, it is not easy to communicate that innovation in simple words which makes it difficult to reach out to the common man.

Dr Astha Singh argues that her AAP, Dr Simple might just be the solution!

She says that her idea is to build an Application that connects scientists to professional science communicators digitally to be able to transcribe their technical terminology into easy to understand language. The app shall have several tools that would help scientists and communicators leverage the platform efficiently.

She argues that hours of the researchers time and energy is wasted in communicating the idea and innovation can be saved by just an app in their phones.

 





