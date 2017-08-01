Earn an income cooking from home, Uber for Cooks“DishMe” is Here

In March 2015, Pushpinder Bagga an immigrant from India found himself struggling with his health. The reasons his doctor gave were his busy work routine, the ready meals and take-away food he was having which were simply too cheesy, creamy and oily.





Taking that as a wakeup call, Pushpinder decided to do something and one day posted an advert on the community bulletin board. In a matter of days, he got multiple responses for fresh home cooked meals by passionate cooks living just down the block. After three months of wholesome meals, Pushpinder's health improved considerably and that's where the idea of launching a platform to help many others like him was born.





Dishme





CEO and Founder of this online platform Pushpinder Bagga says the only reason behind Dishme is that he didnt get the food that he wanted to eat, food he grew up eating, food just like his mum used to cook.





He explains, with Dishme, you can order anything that suits your taste or diet and get it homemade fresh by a passionate cook living in the neighbourhood.





Pushpinder says Dishme is more than a place to get the food you like, actually its place to earn money by your passion for cooking. It gives you freedom to work from the comfort of your own kitchen and earn an income when you want to.





As more and more people want work which suits their lifestyle, flexibility is key. He says its a win-win situation for both cook and the customer. Dishme gives consumers a personal cook who will plan, shop, cook and deliver fresh, healthy and homemade food to their doorstep. And it gives Cooks that income without leaving the comfort of their home.













