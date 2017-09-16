Fifth terrorist attack of the year in London

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the bomb attack as a cowardly act. To bring confidence to Londoners armed police and military personnel will now be patrolling London streets and the transport system to ensure the public's safety.





In the meantime, World leaders have expressed their solidarity with Britain. President of United States Donald Trump says terrorists would not be allowed to triumph.





Islamic State or IS has claimed that one of its affiliates carried out the attack. However British police say they are testing the claim.





Four previous attacks in London and Manchester this year have claimed the lives of 35 people.



















