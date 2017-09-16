Fifth terrorist attack of the year in London

Police officers work at the Parsons Green Underground Station after an explosion in London

Police officers work at the Parsons Green Underground Station after an explosion in London Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 September 2017 at 4:07pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:35am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Police is forensically examining the only explosive device they found at Parson's tube station of London.

Published 16 September 2017 at 4:07pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:35am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the bomb attack as a cowardly act. To bring confidence to Londoners armed police and military personnel will now be patrolling London streets and the transport system to ensure the public's safety.

In the meantime, World leaders have expressed their solidarity with Britain. President of United States Donald Trump says terrorists would not be allowed to triumph.

Islamic State or IS has claimed that one of its affiliates carried out the attack. However British police say they are testing the claim.

Four previous attacks in London and Manchester this year have claimed the lives of 35 people.

 





Share