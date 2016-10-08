SBS हिन्दी

Fijian-Indian-Australian among '100 Most Influential Women'

SBS हिन्दी

Sadhna Smiles

Sadhna Smiles Source: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 October 2016 at 3:07pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Fijian-Indian-Australian Sadhna Smiles has been announced as a winner in The Australian Financial Review and Westpac '100 Women of Influence Awards for 2016'. Sadhna Smiles is the CEO of Harcourts Group Victoria. Tune in for this free flowing chat with the one and only Sadhna Smiles

Published 8 October 2016 at 3:07pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां