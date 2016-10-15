SBS हिन्दी

First Indian firefighter in New South Wales?

SBS हिन्दी

Gagan Singh tests equipment at Huntingwood fire station in Sydney's west

Gagan Singh tests equipment at Huntingwood fire station in Sydney's west Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 October 2016 at 6:37pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As Australia's multicultural communities grow, so, too, does the demand for emergency-service workers from those multicultural backgrounds. Yet, despite having one of the largest Indian populations outside the subcontinent, New South Wales only recently recruited what officials believe is its first Indian-born firefighter. Tune in for more.

Published 15 October 2016 at 6:37pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां