FRANCE TERROR ATTACK!

Published 15 July 2016 at 6:27pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
French President Francois Hollande says a lethal attack in the southern city of Nice was clearly a terrorist assault. He's extended for another three months the state of emergency imposed since an attack in Paris last November.At least 84 people were killed when the assailant drove a big truck at high speed into dense crowds watching fireworks on the country's national holiday.Senior Journalist and International affairs expert Ravi Bajpai says its long way to neutralise the terror from the society.
