FREE WIFI AT 15 INDIAN STATIONS!

Indian train station

Indian train station (Representational image). Source: EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Published 14 May 2016 at 1:37pm, updated 14 May 2016 at 5:41pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Now 15 train stations in India have free-wifi services of which five were added this week. The cities added this week were Ujjain, Jaipur, Patna, Allahabad and Guwahati. Earlier this service was made available at Mumbai, Raipur, Ranchi, Bhopal, Bhubhaneshwar, Ernakulam Jn, Kacheguda, Jaipur, Vijaywada, and Vishakapatnam. We spoke to Executive Editor of Newtork 18 Alok Kumar to know more about this service.

