FREE WIFI AT 15 INDIAN STATIONS!

Now 15 train stations in India have free-wifi services of which five were added this week. The cities added this week were Ujjain, Jaipur, Patna, Allahabad and Guwahati. Earlier this service was made available at Mumbai, Raipur, Ranchi, Bhopal, Bhubhaneshwar, Ernakulam Jn, Kacheguda, Jaipur, Vijaywada, and Vishakapatnam. We spoke to Executive Editor of Newtork 18 Alok Kumar to know more about this service.
