Genes breakthrough for breast cancer research

A breast cancer specialist examines a mammogram Source: AAP
Published 7 May 2016 at 8:22pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

Scientists say they have a near-perfect picture of the genetic mutations that cause breast cancer. For the past six years an international team of scientists has been looking deep into the D-N-A of 560 breast cancer patients from around the world. Their findings could help unlock new ways of treating and preventing the disease. Tune in for more

