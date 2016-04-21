Government announces funding, changes for ASIC

AAP Source: AAP
The Federal Government has announced it will use a levy on the banks and increase surveillance powers to crack down on financial misconduct. Australia's banking and financial sector has been plagued by a string of scandals and allegations of impropriety over the past year. The announcement comes after the Government has resisted Labor calls for a royal commission into the banking sector for weeks. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj reports.
