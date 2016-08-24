SBS हिन्दी

Harappan Civilization could be older than 7500 B.C.!

Bhirrana

Bhirrana Source: ASI (Archaeological Survey of India )

Published 24 August 2016 at 7:12pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a Harappan site in Bhirrana in Harayana could be older than 7500 B.C.! We spoke to senior scientist at TIFR (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research) Dr Mayank Vahia who is also a keen obervor of the Harappan Civilization to know more...

