SBS हिन्दी

HashChing’s Atul Narang is FinTech Award CIO of the Year.

SBS हिन्दी

FinTech Award

FinTech Award Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 July 2017 at 4:37pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Indian Australian Entrepreneur Atul Narang of #HashChing was all smiles at the 2017 Fintech Business Awards. He was judged Best Chief Information Officer in the category of FINTECH CTO/CIO OF THE YEAR.

Published 4 July 2017 at 4:37pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Leading individuals and companies were honoured in the presence of more than 350 Fintech industry stakeholders at in Sydney.

Atul Narang, Founder & CIO of HashChing online mortgage brokers platform was awarded FINTECH CTO/CIO OF THE YEAR. He explains its all about thinking out of box and taking calculated risks.

Atul says Technology has no limits but any start-up has this challenge to keep innovative methods user friendly, which we did successfully.

Fintech Business Managing Editor Aleks Vickovich said Over 300 nominations were received for the 18 awards, with the winners selected by a panel of expert judges from a pool of 125 finalists, indicating the strength of Australias Fintech sector.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां