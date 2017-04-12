क्या आपको भी कभी ओवरब्रूकिंग के चलते हवाई जहाज की अपनी सीट छोड़नी पड़ी है?

Published 12 April 2017 at 12:32pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 12:54pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
क्या आप जानते हैं की हवाई यातायात से समबन्धित कमपनियाँ मुनाफा बढ़ाने के लिये अक्सर ओवरब्रूकिंग का सहारा लेती हैं? आइये सुनिये इस विषय पर अमित सवाल की यह विस्तृत रिपोर्ट, जिसमे शामिल हैं ओवरब्रूकिंग के कारण और गोल्ड कोस्ट-स्थित सीमा चौहान और मेलबोर्न-स्थित सारा मिचेल के ओवरब्रूकिंग से सम्बंधित अलग-अलग अनुभव.

