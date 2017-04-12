क्या आपको भी कभी ओवरब्रूकिंग के चलते हवाई जहाज की अपनी सीट छोड़नी पड़ी है?

क्या आपको भी कभी ओवरब्रूकिंग के चलते हवाई जहाज की अपनी सीट छोड़नी पड़ी है?
क्या आप जानते हैं की हवाई यातायात से समबन्धित कमपनियाँ मुनाफा बढ़ाने के लिये अक्सर ओवरब्रूकिंग का सहारा लेती हैं? आइये सुनिये इस विषय पर अमित सवाल की यह विस्तृत रिपोर्ट, जिसमे शामिल हैं ओवरब्रूकिंग के कारण और गोल्ड कोस्ट-स्थित सीमा चौहान और मेलबोर्न-स्थित सारा मिचेल के ओवरब्रूकिंग से सम्बंधित अलग-अलग अनुभव.
