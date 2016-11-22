SBS हिन्दी

एक बेबस बेघर बच्चे से एक सफल व्यव्यसायी , लेखक और बेघर बच्चोके हक्क के कार्यकर्ता : अमिन शेख

SBS हिन्दी

site_197_Hindi_590136.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 November 2016 at 5:27pm, updated 25 November 2016 at 3:13pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

पांच सालकी आयु में अमिन शेख ने अपना घर छोड़ा और बालमजदूरी करके , ट्रेन स्टेशन पर अपना बचपन गुजरा, आज वो अन्य लोगो के प्रेरक व्यक्ति है - हरिता महेता के साथ अमिन शेख की कहानी उन्ही के जुबानी

Published 22 November 2016 at 5:27pm, updated 25 November 2016 at 3:13pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Iwas a street kid. Like thousands of other kids who dont have homes, I begged, I stole, I polished shoes. I did everything that came my way to get at least one meal a day, says Amin Sheikh, a 32-year old man who now has his own travel company, has penned a book, and will soon start a café.

 

Amins childhood was miserable. At the tender age of five, he was working as a child labourer in a tea shop in Mumbai where he would often face grumpy customers who would mistreat him. Going back home after a long day of work was of no relief, as his stepfather would beat him up for petty reasons. One day, he broke two glasses at work and, scared to face the wrath of the shop owner followed by a beating at home, Amin decided to run away.

 

He is 35 now and is doing everything he can to ensure that other homeless kids dont have to go through what he did.

So how did a homeless kid achieve all that Amin has? His is a story of passion and dedication that not only changed his own life but is changing the lives of other street children around him today.

 

After spending a few years in poverty, eating food out of garbage dumps, doing petty jobs, and sleeping on park benches, Amin was taken in by Snehasadan, an NGO for homeless children. He was eight years old at the time and spent the rest of his childhood and youth there.

 

Snehsadan educated him and helped him get a drivers license. He then went off to work as a chauffeur and Man Friday to a close friend of Snehasadans, Eustace. Amins life changed after that. His honest hard work and dedication so impressed Eustace that the latter helped him set up his up his own car company called Sneha Travels.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां