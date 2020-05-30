समुद्र की 'लहर ऊर्जा' के लिए बनी उम्मीदें

A wave breaks in the Atlantic ocean off Cape Town, South Africa, 22 March 2018. Source: AAP
Published 30 May 2020 at 3:14pm, updated 30 May 2020 at 3:17pm
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
इस साल के अंत तक , समुद्र की लहरों से बिजली का उत्पादन शुरू करने के लिए एक नई ऑस्ट्रेलियाई-विकसित प्रणाली बन जायेगी। रिपोर्ट से पता चलता है कि 2025 से पहले, ऑस्ट्रेलिया की ऊर्जा ज़रूरतों की तीन-चौथाई को नवीनीकृत किया जा सकता है।
