हिंदी सिनेमा के ब्लैक एंड वाइट युग का सुहाना सफर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई रंगमंच पर

Uday Kulkarni migrated to Australia in 1999.





He says that “since then I have been trying actively to bring Indian culture and cinema on Australian stage.”





Uday Kulkarni Source: Uday Kulkarni





Last year, Uday worked on 100 Years of Indian cinema.





He is bringing to Sydney – “Black and White” – is a story of an era of Hindi cinema.





WATCH VIDEO: BLACK & WHITE PART 1











It is a story of Hindi cinema’s journey from B&W to colour.





The stage production is by a well-known Indian crew.





B&W Source: B&W





“Black and White” travels through life of Hindi cinema from 1945 to 1968.





This is considered the golden era of Hindi Cinema.





Uday says “the production brings to stage the best of Indian scree with all the poetry and music.”





Black and White show Source: Black and White Youtube





“Black and White” is a collage of performance on screen and stage.





WATCH VIDEO: 'Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua' from Shree 420











“The journey re-introduces the audiences to K.L Saigal, Bimal Roy, V. Shantaram, Guru Dutt, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Madhubala, Meena Kumari, and Shammi Kapoor, to name just a few stalwarts,” Uday adds.





WATCH VIDEO: 'Chahe koi mujhe junglee kahe' from Junglee











Audiences would be able to see a stage musical where the singers “act” the characters as well.





To know more about "Black and White" and how Indian-Australians are nostalgic about their roots, listen to Amit Sarwal's conversation with Uday Kulkarni.










