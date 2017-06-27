ऑस्ट्रेलिया में बढ़ते हिंदी, हिन्दू और हिंदुस्तानी!

While England and New Zealand remained the most common countries of birth after Australia, the proportion of people born in China and India has increased since 2011.





Today, people born in India are 1.9% of the Australian population.





Census 2016 also reveals that Hinduism has grown and almost 440,300 people in Australia or 1.9% of people in Australia identify themselves as Hindu.





While English remained the main language spoken, Census data showed that more than one-fifth (21%) of Australians spoke a language other than English at home. There have been increases in the proportion of the population speaking Hindi (from 0.5% to 0.7%). A total of 159,652 people speak Hindi in Australia.



















