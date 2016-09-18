ऑस्ट्रेलिया में हिन्दी!

SBS हिन्दी

Indian CG in Sydney B. Vanlalvawna, Rekha Rajvanshi, Dr Ian Wilford, NSW MP Jodi Mckay and Anita Barar among others at Hindi Conference

Indian CG in Sydney B. Vanlalvawna, Rekha Rajvanshi, Dr Ian Wilford, NSW MP Jodi Mckay and Anita Barar among others at Hindi Conference

Published 18 September 2016 at 6:47pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

A Hindi conference was organized on 17th September in Sydney. The Indian Literary and Art Society of Australia Inc along with Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan, with the support of Consulate General of India organized this Conference. Hindi lovers and people from various fields who work in areas related to Hindi in Australia were at this event. We were there too. Tune in for more...

