How difficult is it for young women to become entreprenuers in India?

Prachi Garg

Prachi Garg

Published 13 April 2016 at 8:17pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Meet the young entrepreneur and author Prachi Garg who started her web portal ghoomophiro.com at a very young age and has recently penned a book 'Superwomen' on 20 successful women entrepreneurs in India who themselves started their own start-ups when they were in their twenties. Tune in for this free flowing chat with Prachi Garg to know some of the challenges that young women entrepreneurs face in India and how they may be overcome.

