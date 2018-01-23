New Australian Citizens' mixed emotions

26 January brings a lot of emotions for Indians living in Australia. India's Republic Day and Australia Day is the day when both countries celebrate its culture & traditions. One of the attractions on this day is Australia's Citizenship ceremony where many immigrants become Australian citizens.











SBS Hindi spoke to Sydney based John Fernandez family about their feelings on becoming Australian citizens.





Source: John





"There are mixed feelings. I am excited and happy about getting my citizenship but also hurt of letting go of my India citizenship. It would have been wonderful to have dual citizenship, said Mr. Fernandez."





On the whole process of becoming Australian family, Mrs. Fernandez describes, it's been a long journey, in the beginning, there were some difficulties which a migrant mostly faces, but with time we got settled very well and made good friends. Australia gave us warmth & respect.





John & Wilma shares that they will particularly miss Indian street food, Auto rickshaws and their relatives. Wilma thinks that Indian community in Australia would not let her miss Indian festivals as they celebrate them traditionally.





Source: John





Their young daughter Tiana (8 years) says she likes outdoor sports and adventurous activities in Australia.





Whereas her little sister Swedel (6 years) says, " I like Australia because I have lots of friends and there are beaches where I can swim and can make sand castles, and there are parks to play in and also fun to ride my bike".



