How much influence do Indian-Australian lobby groups have?

Published 15 May 2016 at 7:47pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
The Indian-American lobby groups are believed to exert influence in America but in comparison what is the state of affairs in Australia? Are Indian-Australian as effective as their American counterparts or do they have a long way to go before they can match that level of influence. To know more tune in for this report.
