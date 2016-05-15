SBS हिन्दी

How much influence do Indian-Australian lobby groups have?

SBS हिन्दी

Indian-Australian lobby groups

Indian-Australian lobby groups Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 May 2016 at 7:47pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Indian-American lobby groups are believed to exert influence in America but in comparison what is the state of affairs in Australia? Are Indian-Australian as effective as their American counterparts or do they have a long way to go before they can match that level of influence. To know more tune in for this report.

Published 15 May 2016 at 7:47pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां