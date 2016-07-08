SBS हिन्दी

ISIS से भारत को कितना खतरा?

ISIS flag

ISIS flag Source: AAP, AP

Published 8 July 2016 at 1:47pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 6:23pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An ISIS cell was allegedly busted in Hyderabad recently by the NIA. But how much of a threat does ISIS practically speaking pose to India? We spoke to well known terrorism expert and Executive Director of the Institute for Conflict Management Mr Ajai Sahani to know more on this serious issue.

