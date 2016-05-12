SBS हिन्दी

Human Embryo grows outside womb for two weeks!

Human Embryo

Human Embryo Source: Gist Croft, Alessia Deglincerti, Ali H. Brivanlou/The Rockefeller University via AP

Published 12 May 2016 at 5:12pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

In what is being hailed as a breakthrough, Scientists have been able to grow a human embryo outside the womb for two weeks for the first time ever. We spoke to eminent Scientist in the field of Genetics Dr Nitin Saksena to know more about this breakthrough.

