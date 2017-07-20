"I am a Bangladeshi representative of Indian Dance" : Gangotri Roy

Gangotri Roy

Gangotri Roy Source: Supplied

Published 20 July 2017 at 1:17pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Gangotri Roy, born and brought up in Bangladesh., is promoting Indian classical dance in Australia. Gangotri Roy explains her passion for Indian classical and folk dance in conversation with Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj.

Her classical dance training began at home from her mother, Madhury Roy, who was a student of Padma Sri Leela Samson.

 

From the gurus in Bangladesh, Gangotri took vast training in Bharatnatyam, Kathak and Folk.

 

She says that her gurus notably Md Belayet Hossain Khan, Falguni Mazumder , Baishakhi Mazumder, Padma Sri Leela Samson, CV Chandrasekhar , Pandit Birju Maharaj, and PT. Krishna Mohan Mishra (Maharaja) have played a major role in inspiring her towrds excellence in classical dance.

 

Gangotri came in Melbourne Australia in the year 2012 and since then has been performing at renowned platforms.

 

"I represented Bangladesh from our production "The 4th Dimension Productions" in ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 Opening Ceremony held here in Melbourne," says Gangotri.

 

She further adds: "I am also actively participating at different cultural events with the production at various communities . We have different dance school branches in Victoria under The 4th Dimension Dance school now and through it I am trying to spread my experience & knowledge amongst the students."

 





